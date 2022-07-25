LITTLETON, Colo. — Centura Health and Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson announced a partnership Monday that will make a meaningful impact on the lives of many in our communities for years to come.

In a celebration event at Littleton Adventist Hospital, Centura Health President & CEO Peter D. Banko announced Centura will partner with Russell Wilson and Ciara’s Why Not You Foundation to contribute $500,000 annually to local and regional non-profit organizations.

“Our Mission for 140 years has called us to do far more than provide high-performing whole person care within the four walls of our facilities. It calls us to go to those people and places where suffering is most acute – with social justice, health equity, food security, and mental health – and build a home there. Today, I am excited to partner with two incredible people who share this commitment,” said Peter D. Banko, President & CEO of Centura Health. “Russell and Ciara live with purpose and lead with love, and we look forward to partnering with them in many incredible ways to extend the healing ministry of Christ to every community, every neighborhood, and every life.”

Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson visited with patients and caregivers at Centura Littleton Adventist Hospital to share words of encouragement, sign footballs and take photos

During Monday’s celebration, Centura and the Why Not You Foundation awarded $100,000 to the first grant recipient – College Track. College Track is a Denver and Aurora-based organization that equips more than 550 Denver-area students confronting systemic barriers to earn a bachelor’s degree.

Following Monday’s celebration, Wilson visited with patients and caregivers at Littleton Adventist Hospital to share words of encouragement, sign footballs and take photos.