Centura Health celebrates 500th discharge; COVID-19 patient heads home

Westminster, Colo.,– Centura – St. Anthony North Health Campus discharged the 500th COVID-19 patient across the Centura Health medical centers.

Hospital associates cheered on José Diaz, 42, as he exited the hospital on Friday, to begin the next chapter in his recovery after a 40-day stay in St. Anthony North’s ICU.

Several weeks ago, Diaz marked his 42nd birthday on life support without even knowing it was his birthday.

Diaz was admitted April 5 and was not expected to survive the disease and had personal ‘Do Not Resuscitate’ orders.

Courtesy: Centura Health

After being one of the first Centura Health patients to receive COVID-19 convalescent plasma, Jose began to turn a corner and is now expected to make a full recovery.

Today, he moves on to a care facility where he is expected to take the final steps recovery before returning home.

Courtesy: Centura Health

Diaz, who works at Denver International Airport, is a Commerce City resident and will be able to return to a fully-functioning lifestyle after being cleared by physicians.

“I am just thankful for this hospital; the people here have saved my life. If it wasn’t for the staff here, I wouldn’t have survived. Against all odds, I’m here,” said Diaz.