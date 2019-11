COLORADO SPRINGS — Ed Rivera served in the Army for 26 years as a Golden Knight and is a three-time war zone combat veteran.

Ed retired in 2004 with 26 years of service.

He completed over 6,000 free-fall parachute jumps over his career.

Ed is a world record holder for the record 60 way largest military formation, in addition to holding the world record for the largest military formation.

Ed says that it’s important to celebrate Veteran’s and thank them for their service to our country.