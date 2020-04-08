Celebrating milestones at a distance

COLORADO SPRINGS — People are getting creative when it comes to celebrating loved ones’ milestones like birthdays, anniversaries and even those who recovered from COVID-19.

Two local companies are spreading joy throughout the community while staying socially distant.

Lisa Grubb and her family sang happy birthday outside of their grandpa’s house in Monument last week. It was a birthday that they didn’t want to miss. They even used FaceTime to bring other family members from across the country to join in on the celebration.

“His name is Richard Dame, he was born in 1933 so he is not scared of the Coronavirus cause he’s been through much worse ha,” Lisa Grubb explained.

Families don’t want to miss out on celebrating special days.

“He is 87 years old and you want to celebrate every year and every moment and so we were all bummed that this year we weren’t going to get to,” Lisa Grubb explained. “But I think this is the new thing to do don’t let people miss out. Still show that you care that you love them. It took 20 minutes out of our day and it made his whole day and one that he’ll never forget.”

The Grubb family surprised him with Card-My-Yard, a lawn dance party, dinner and cake.

“We got to appreciate him and he didn’t have to miss out and be alone,” Devon Grubb added.

“He was in tears and since he’s said that it was his best birthday ever!” Lisa Grubb said.

Card-My-Yard in Monument said business has tripled since families can’t celebrate like usual. In a week they normally have an order or two but recently they’ve had seven or more orders a week.

“It gives me a sense of purpose, I’m just as excited to help them plan out the greeting and the different graphics that they want to use to celebrate the individual person so it’s like I’m celebrating with them,” Card-My-Yard Owner Misty Evans said. “I get to still go out and spread joy and be eager and excited to participate in these celebrations with people so it helps me stay positive.”



The special surprises are bringing joy to people turning a year older, celebrating anniversaries, just to say thank you or simple I love you all while keeping at a distance.

“We’ve had a person who came out of the hospital after successful treatment of COVID-19 and were just celebrating her arrival back home in the Springs,” Evans explained.

Another way people are showing their love is through balloons.

“We coined the term ballooned and ever since then we’ve had about 5 orders a day consistently,” Shannon Thomason with Hello Sunshine Creatives said. “We are doing some that are just thanking people, health care workers, we did Ronald McDonald House with the families that are there just to say thank you, thank you for putting yourself out there for us and we really appreciate what you do.”

“I think it’s awesome, it’s hard to be locked up and not be able to go anywhere or do anything so it makes it feel a little less isolating and more normal and it’s exciting,” Kara Gibson said after receiving her balloons.

A simple message with a big meaning in this time of uncertainty.

“We will probably bring them in, I have four kiddos so we will see how long they last but at least there are plenty for everybody so nobody will be fighting over them ha,” Gibson added.

The assemble, delivery and takedown of all the decorations are done by the businesses so people can have a safe social distance celebration.

For more information for Card-My-Yard Monument, CO call (719) 766-6130 or visit their website here.

For more information for Hello Sunshine Creatives in Colorado Springs call (719) 722-4752 or visit their website here.

Photo Courtesy of Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs

The main entrance at the Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs and UCHealth Memorial North hospitals was decorated recently by a good samaritan. The hospital is unaware of who put it up but said it lifted the spirits of the hundreds of healthcare workers who will drive by it every day. The hospital said that they are thankful for these little acts of kindness that demonstrate the support the community has for its healthcare heroes.