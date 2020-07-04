Celebrating Fourth of July safely amid ongoing pandemic

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — On Friday, Garden of the Gods Park was packed with people visiting Colorado Springs from all over the country.

Many came from Texas, where masks just became a mandatory requirement. FOX21 also saw people from Arizona, Louisiana, Kansas, and the list goes on!

With the holiday weekend underway, the El Paso County Public Health Department is reminding people to follow safety guidelines they’ve learned within the past couple of months.

A list of safety measures the department is wanting you to keep in mind while celebrating Independence Day include:

Keep gatherings small – try and limit to your own family, and perhaps one other family.

Gathering outdoors is better than indoors – there is better ventilation outside in the open air.

Wear a mask when in public and in close proximity to others

Practice social distancing

Wash hands frequently with soap and water. If soap and water aren’t available where you’re going, make sure to bring some hand sanitizer (with at least 60% alcohol)

Don’t touch your face with unwashed hands.

This is really important: if you are sick or experiencing any symptoms, even mild, it’s important to stay home. Similarly, if you are hosting a gathering, encourage your friends and family to screen themselves for symptoms and stay home if they are sick.

If you are hosting a gathering, think through things like: How you will ensure social distancing Making sure there are no shared utensils, cups, etc. Encouraging guests to wear masks



And finally remember the ‘Big 3’.

Wear a mask

Practice social distancing

Wash hands frequently with soap and water

“If you’re going to be meeting together, meet in groups of less than two people,” said Kimberly Pattison with the El Paso County Public Health.