(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College invites the community to their Día de los Muertos celebration Nov. 1-2, featuring two days of live performances and hands-on art activities.

Día de Muertos is a celebration of life and death that demonstrates love and respect for family members who have passed on. The tradition originated in various indigenous cultures and is celebrated throughout Latin America and parts of the United States.

“Ofrendas” are altars created to honor a deceased person and are traditionally filled with food, flowers, and candles. Within the Fine Arts Center’s community ofrenda is a work entitled “WE ARE ALL CONNECTED,” an installation by Denver based artist Cal Duran. The Fine Arts Center celebration begins Friday, Oct. 21 with this installation from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ofrendas created by students from seven local schools and community organizations are also on display at the museum Oct. 12-Nov. 6. Over the past two months, students spent time learning about the tradition and creating their own ofrendas reflective of their own contexts and communities.

The celebration continues Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 1 and 2 from 4 to 8 p.m. with free museum admission, artist demonstrations, performances, food, activities led by Colorado College’s Mobile Arts Truck, and more. Colorado College’s Mariachi Tigre ensemble will perform Mexican popular and folk music. Mexican folk dance groups Ballet Folklórico de la Raza, Ballet Folklórico de Barajas, Grupo Folklórico Sabor Latino of Denver will also perform.