Celebrate Dia De Los Muertos at Atrevida Beer and Company

COLORADO SPRINGS– A Colorado Springs brewery is paying tribute to Dia De Los Muertos.

Atrevida Beer and Company was founded by Rich and Jessica Fierro. As a latino-owned business they are constantly bringing their Mexican roots and traditions into their brewery.

They are marking Day of the Dead with their annual ofrenda set up and decoration in the brewery. They are also offering beers that honor employee’s loved ones.

Atrevida is located at 204 Mount View Lane, Suite 3, Colorado Springs, CO 80907.