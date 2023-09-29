(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Whether it’s the sounds of the self-playing piano or giggles heard from children in the game room, to the delicious smells of pizza being made, homemade carrot cake being served, and the ever-famous stops at the salad bar, Fargo’s and its western-Victorian style aesthetic has captured the hearts of many in Southern Colorado since 1973.

Courtesy: FOX21 Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

Courtesy: FOX21 Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

Now, 50 years later, Fargo’s is ready to tip its ‘cowboy’ hat to the community and celebrate another milestone. On Saturday, Sept. 30 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., the restaurant is hosting its 50th Anniversary Event, serving up a family dinner special, along with hosting a mini car show, and don’t forget the bounce house for the kiddos!

While the restaurant’s actual 50th anniversary is in December, Fargo’s wanted to make sure the community had good weather to celebrate outdoors.

“It’s a day to celebrate because it’s a landmark, it’s historical. I mean, I don’t know how many restaurants have been here for 50 years… but the 50-year mark for a privately owned restaurant that is, that’s pretty good,” said Al Martinez, General Manager of Fargo’s.

Al Martinez, General Manager at Fargo’s; Courtesy: FOX21 Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

Martinez said he took over as General Manager in 2021, but grew up in the restaurant, as his father was one of the first food vendors at Fargo’s. “I just think the whole concept that they came up with was very, very good, and it fit Colorado perfectly in my view.”

When Fargo’s closed in December 2020 due to the pandemic, it would reopen just seven months later, and Martinez’s hat was already in the ring.

“My father actually came home one day and he said, ‘Hey, Fargo’s is reopening and your name is in the hat to be the next general manager.’ I said, ‘I didn’t apply for that job.’ He goes, ‘Yeah, but I put you in there,'” said Martinez.

Fast-forward to 2023 and Martinez said almost everything remains the same at Fargo’s, something that was important to longtime owners, Dave and Paula Lavin, and Paula’s brother, Evan Gardner.

Martinez said most of the updates were at the salad bar, and in the sauce too, as recipes were brought in from Martinez’s family, who own an Italian restaurant in Los Angeles. Added items were also put on the menu like spaghetti and meatballs and new, alfredo-based pizzas.

Courtesy: FOX21 Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

Courtesy: FOX21 Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

“And, you know, right now the numbers support that… and it’s been a good ride, it’s been great for the first two years here,” said Martinez.

As far as the aesthetic goes, just the flooring needed to be replaced, but Martinez said they were able to find the same wallpaper to ensure Fargo’s keeps its iconic look.

“Every major decision that I make goes through [the owners]… it’s their family legacy. And I think people in Colorado Springs sometimes forget that this is their legacy as well and that, you know, whatever they want to do with the restaurant, I think they should be allowed to do without pushback,” stated Martinez.

Courtesy: FOX21 Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

Courtesy: FOX21 Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

Courtesy: FOX21 Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

While some changes may come and go, for the past 50 years, the vision of Fargo’s that brothers Leon and Landon Gardner originally had, still stands today.

“They came up with this idea and the way I understand it was, the architect was having a little bit of trouble fusing the pizza with the Old West… and it just wasn’t making sense to him, so Leon and Landon came up with the Sophia and Fargo character.”

You’ll spot the two wax figures peering over the balcony as they dine together in their special spot on the second floor.

“Fargo was like this cowboy type guy and Sophia was an Italian from Italy, and she had all these recipes and they got together and she said, why don’t we try to make some money by selling the pizza? And that’s what the legend is — that’s the story of how Fargo’s started,” explained Martinez.

Fargo & Sophia wax figures sit at balcony table; Courtesy: FOX21 Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

From the staff attire to the magic mirrors to stained glass throughout and several authentic artifacts, once you step inside you’ll quickly come to realize why Fargo’s has become the Southern Colorado staple it is today, and why the community continues to stand behind the local favorite.

“They’ve supported this thing like nobody. We thank them and we hope it’s going to continue that way. And I think it will,” said Martinez.

Fargo’s is open seven days a week and is located at 2910 East Platte Avenue.