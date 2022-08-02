COLORADO SPRINGS — If you receive a text message reminder from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) about your child’s immunizations, you may need to check up on your child’s records and make sure they are up-to-date.

According to CDPHE, starting August 2, the department will begin sending text message and email notifications to parents and guardians of approximately 32,000 children ages 4-6 whose records in the Colorado Immunization Information System (CIIS) indicate their children may be overdue for a measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) and/or diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis (DTaP) vaccine.

Many families may have fallen behind on their vaccine schedules due to the COVID-19 pandemic. From mid-March 2020 through mid-April 2020, data from CIIS showed a 37.8% decline in childhood and adolescent vaccines administered per week compared to the same time the previous year. For the weeks between March 20, 2022 and July 30, 2022, the data showed a decline of 9% compared to the same time frame in 2019.

“Now is the time to get caught up on routine childhood vaccines,” said Eric France, chief medical officer of CDPHE. “CDPHE is here to help families track their vaccines and make sure they’re up to date. Childhood vaccines save lives, and all Coloradans have access to them regardless of if they have health insurance.”

Parents and guardians should talk with their child’s health care provider or local public health agency about any questions they may have about these vaccines, as well as to schedule an appointment. These vaccines can be safely given with other vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines.

The text messages will originate from 45778, and emails will originate from cdphe.vaccine.registry@state.co.us.

Most health insurance plans, including Medicaid and CHP+, are required to cover recommended vaccines without charging patients. Your child may also be eligible for free vaccines. Colorado has tools to help parents and guardians make informed choices about vaccinating their children.