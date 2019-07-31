CDOT to install ramp meters along I-25 in Colorado Springs

I-25 ramp signal installation planned to begin in Colorado Springs during the week of August 5, 2019.

EL PASO COUNTY — Drivers caught in traffic on I-25 in Colorado Springs may soon see some relief.

Starting the week of August 5, the Colorado Department of Transportation will begin installing ramp meters on various on-ramps along the interstate.

Ramp meters are two-section signal lights that flash green or red, letting drivers know when it’s time to merge onto the roadway.

According to a CDOT spokesperson, the meters will activate only when the speed of traffic on I-25 drops to 45 mph or below. The idea is to improve the flow of traffic by allowing three to four second breaks between merging vehicles, ideally giving every driver a safe opportunity to enter the interstate.

And motorists should know: running a meter light is an enforceable traffic infraction.

CDOT crews will install ramp-metering devices at 12 different locations, including:

  • South Academy Boulevard to northbound I-25
  • West Bijou Street to northbound I-25
  • Uintah Street to southbound I-25
  • Fontanero Street to northbound I-25
  • Fillmore Street to southbound I-25
  • Garden of the Gods Road to southbound I-25
  • Garden of the Gods Road to northbound I-25
  • South Rockrimmon Boulevard to southbound I-25
  • Nevada Avenue to northbound I-25

Work on this project will take place Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Drivers can expect shoulder closures on the on-ramps with occasional nighttime lane closures.

Meters will be operational as soon as the work is completed on each on-ramp.

CDOT expects to wrap up the entire project by early summer 2020.

