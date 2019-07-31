CDOT to install ramp meters along I-25 in Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY — Drivers caught in traffic on I-25 in Colorado Springs may soon see some relief.
Starting the week of August 5, the Colorado Department of Transportation will begin installing ramp meters on various on-ramps along the interstate.
Ramp meters are two-section signal lights that flash green or red, letting drivers know when it’s time to merge onto the roadway.
According to a CDOT spokesperson, the meters will activate only when the speed of traffic on I-25 drops to 45 mph or below. The idea is to improve the flow of traffic by allowing three to four second breaks between merging vehicles, ideally giving every driver a safe opportunity to enter the interstate.
And motorists should know: running a meter light is an enforceable traffic infraction.
CDOT crews will install ramp-metering devices at 12 different locations, including:
- South Academy Boulevard to northbound I-25
- West Bijou Street to northbound I-25
- Uintah Street to southbound I-25
- Fontanero Street to northbound I-25
- Fillmore Street to southbound I-25
- Garden of the Gods Road to southbound I-25
- Garden of the Gods Road to northbound I-25
- South Rockrimmon Boulevard to southbound I-25
- Nevada Avenue to northbound I-25
Work on this project will take place Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Drivers can expect shoulder closures on the on-ramps with occasional nighttime lane closures.
Meters will be operational as soon as the work is completed on each on-ramp.
CDOT expects to wrap up the entire project by early summer 2020.