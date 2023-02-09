(COLORADO) — With Super Bowl LVII just around the corner, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is reminding drivers to not drink and drive and providing alternative ways to get home safe.

CDOT, Colorado State Patrol (CSP), and more than 40 local law enforcement agencies are participating in Super Bowl Weekend DUI enforcement from Feb. 9 to Feb. 14. Along with the increased enforcement period, CDOT is providing 150 Lyft credits for the weekend.

Coloradans can redeem a $10 credit using the code “KickoffSafe” in the promotions section of the Lyft app. Ride credits are available statewide from Feb. 8 at 5 p.m. to Feb 15 at 11:59 p.m.

“Whether you’re a football fan or just watching for the halftime show, make a driving plan before heading out to view the game. We’ll have extra state troopers on our roads looking for impaired drivers,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, Chief of the CSP. “Our goal is to have everyone arrive home safely, so be a good sport and get a sober ride.”

The recent DUI enforcement period from Jan. 12 to Jan. 25 saw 322 arrests across 72 participating agencies. In 2022, the Super Bowl Weekend enforcement period resulted in 156 arrests.

“If you’re hosting a party, make sure all your guests get to and from the celebration safely,” said CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk. “List out the options for them — spend the night, call a ride-hailing service, or designate a sober driver. It all comes down to one decision, don’t risk getting a DUI or being involved in a crash where someone loses their life.”