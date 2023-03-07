(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Colorado Department of Transportation will hold an open house on Tuesday night to discuss their planned improvements for the deadly intersection at Highway 50 and 36th lane.

The open house will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Vineland Middle School where CDOT will present their findings from their extensive study on the intersections.

According to their project website, their planned improvements include cautionary alerts and installations to improve visibility. Their exact plans, which can be found at the bottom of this article, do not include a traffic light.

This comes after numerous pleas from the community to install a traffic light at that intersection. The main proponents have been Christopher Roberts and Rachel Frazier, the parents of two children who died in a car collision at that intersection.

Originally, the open house was for leaders and community members to voice their opinion but was changed last week to be an educational display.

However, the principal of Vineland Middle School reached out to Frazier and Roberts the night before the open house, telling them that they will still allow a space outside for the community to voice their opinions.

Roberts is hoping that CDOT officials will let members of the community voice their opinions inside.

Hundreds of people are expected to show up to Tuesday night’s meeting, which FOX21 will be covering and will provide updates.

A virtual presentation of the information at the open house will be available on the project website. People can also visit the project website to submit comments or contact the project team through their phone number 719-691-7106 or email us50intersectionimprovements@gmail.com

CDOT’s planned improvements to US 50 & CO 231 (36th Lane):