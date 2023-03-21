(TRINIDAD, Colo.) — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is hosting a kickoff event for a new Bustang Outrider route between Trinidad and Pueblo on Wednesday, March 22.

The new route will start boarding passengers on Thursday, March 23, and free rides will be offered until April 30.

CDOT said the new route will broaden Outrider’s existing network of services in Southern Colorado and help bridge a transportation gap for communities south of Pueblo.

Outrider is a subsidiary of Bustang, the larger statewide bus network.

Outrider currently services eight routes; Durango-Grand Junction, Gunnison-Denver, Alamosa-Pueblo, Lamar-Colorado Springs, Telluride-Grand Junction, Sterling-Denver/Sterling-Greeley, Craig-Denver and now Trinidad-Pueblo.