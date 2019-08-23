CDC warns about deadly drug-resistant salmonella

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning about a new strain of salmonella that’s resistant to antibiotics.

They traced the bacteria to beef produced in the United States and cheese produced in Mexico. The agency believes cows in both countries may be carrying the disease.

According to the CDC, this common form of food poisoning affects more than a million people each year; most recovering without medication.

Severe cases do require antibiotics, but this new strain of the infection isn’t responding as well to those medications.

You can easily avoid this strain by cooking beef to a safe temperature and avoid eating soft cheese that could be made with unpasteurized milk.