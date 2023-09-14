(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado College (CC) is adding a new program for any students wanting to leave institutions of higher education in states with anti-diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) legislation.

CC said the new initiative is called the ‘Healing and Affirming Village and Empowerment Network’, or HAVEN, and is offering the program specifically for higher education students from five states; Florida, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, and North Dakota, which CC said has enacted anti-DEI laws.

“HAVEN is a response to an immediate need for those in harm’s way and I am proud that CC is acting out our commitment to antiracism in such a meaningful manner,” said Rosalie Rodriguez, Associate Vice President of Institutional Equity and Belonging. “For colleges that value educating the whole student, now is the time to live out your value system and push back against these repressive laws.”

The program removes barriers to transferring between colleges by offering full financial aid consideration and full credit for transferable coursework. CC is also guaranteeing on-campus housing along with access to campus resources. Support systems such as counseling and identity-affirming programming will give special attention to these students.

To qualify for HAVEN, students must be degree-seeking with the intent to transfer to and graduate from CC. The application to transfer to CC closes on Oct. 15, 2023, for January 2024 enrollment, and on March 1, 2024, for August 2024 enrollment.

CC said interested students should submit their preliminary application as soon as possible. For more information on how to apply for HAVEN, students can email admission@coloradocollege.edu.

“We are excited to launch this new program as the college deepens our commitment to anti-racism,” said Vice President for Enrollment Mark Hatch. “As our staff in admission and financial aid seek to enroll a talented and diverse student body, our faculty, staff, and students remain passionate about creating a more welcoming and inclusive environment for the entire Colorado College community.”