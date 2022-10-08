COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (Colorado College Athletics) — Colorado College completed its first season-opening series sweep in eight years with a 4-1 victory over Alaska Anchorage Saturday night at Ed Robson Arena.

The Tigers, who haven’t been 2-0 since winning a pair of games against Alabama-Huntsville to open the 2014-15 campaign, put 10 goals on the board against the Seawolves this weekend.

Ray Christy opened the scoring on Saturday at the 3:06 mark of the first period. Patrick Cozzi rolled down the left side and put a shot on UAA goalie Nolan Kent, who made the save, but the puck went right to Christy in front and he buried it.

The Tigers doubled their lead 1:31 later when Matthew Gleason cleaned up a rebound after Kent saved Nicklas Andrews’ rocket from the point and Gleason put home the rebound from the left circle.

Freshman Kaidan Mbereko, making his collegiate debut, did not see much action in the first period and had to make just four saves in the first 20 minutes.

UAA cut the lead in half at the 8:12 mark of the second period when Maximillion Helgeson scored a power-play goal with a shot from the left circle that beat Mbereko.

The Tigers responded with a pair of power-play tallies within 51 seconds of each other midway through the middle frame. Hunter McKown notched his third goal of the weekend at the 9:22 mark, then Noah Laba made it 4-1 at 10:13 with his second of the series. Bryan Yoon assisted on both goals.

CC finished the game 2-for-7 on the power play and Mbereko made 19 saves.

The Tigers travel to Canton, N.Y., for a weekend series against St. Lawrence University, Oct. 14-15.

AIR FORCE PLAYS TO 5-5 TIE WITH NOTRE DAME

UNITED STATES AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (USAFA Athletics) — Junior Nate Horn scored two goals and freshman Aaron Randazzo made 32 saves as Air Force and No. 9 Notre Dame skated to a 5-5 overtime tie in the final game of the 2022 Ice Breaker Tournament, Saturday, Oct, 8, at the Cadet Ice Arena.

Luke Rowe, Brandon Koch and Bennett Norlin also scored goals for Air Force (0-1-1).

Denver won the Ice Breaker Tournament by defeating both Notre Dame (5-2) and Maine (3-1).