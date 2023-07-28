(COLORADO) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is very concerned for the safety of 5-year-old Alan Moreno. He was last seen on Thursday, July 27, at around 11:45 p.m. CBI believes he is traveling with someone who has allegedly threatened to harm him.

CBI said it believes Alan Moreno is with 50-year-old Dagaberto Moreno-Romero, and law enforcement is very concerned for the child’s safety. Police found Alan Moreno’s mother with significant injuries, and Dagaberto Moreno-Romero allegedly made threats to harm Alan Moreno.

Courtesy: Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Moreno-Romero is described as a Hispanic man, 5’9″ and 218 lbs. Alan Moreno is described as a Hispanic boy, 3′ 40 lbs.

According to CBI, they are possibly traveling in a 2007 maroon Chevy Trailblazer with Colorado license plate EZD1369 with a Kayak on the roof.

If you see Alan Moreno, Dagaberto Moreno-Romero, or the Chevy Trailblazer, call 911 or contact Aspen Police at (970) 920-5310.