Update: The missing children were located safely, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. Details about where and how have not yet been released and CBI did not provide an update about the woman they were believed to be with.

The story below has been updated to remove identifying information and photographs.

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is seeking help finding two children last seen Wednesday in Sterling.

According to authorities, the two children were last seen at about 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Platte Street and King Court in a 2007 white Nissan Murano with a California license plate, 9ERA912. The vehicle is also missing a rear bumper.

According to authorities, the children were seen with Justina Lambert, 28, who is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes.

The alert was issued as an endangered missing person alert.