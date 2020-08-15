CBI investigating obscenity allegation at a Chaffee County Day Camp

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo.– The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been requested by the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) to investigate an allegation of obscenity involving an adult at The Pony Patch at Doolittle Ranch in the county.

Agents with the CBI have conducted interviews and other analysis to determine the circumstances surrounding this allegation of an adult showing pornographic material to a juvenile at the facility.

20-year-old Herbert Lucas Scott from Salida was taken into custody without incident and faces charges of Obscenity (C.R.S. 18-7-102), a class 6 felony and unlawful sexual contact, a class one misdemeanor.

Scott was taken to the Chaffee County Jail.

CBI agents ask families to speak with their children who may have been in contact with Scott, and to call a designated tip line to report any inappropriate behavior that may have occurred. (303-239-4148).

Because of the nature of the investigation and juvenile involvement, very few details are available at this time.