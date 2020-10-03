CBI: Human remains found in Saguache County

SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. — Human remains were discovered by hikers in an area near an abandoned mine in a remote location in Saguache County on Friday, Oct. 2, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The remote location is in the western part of the county near the Hinsdale County line.

Based on the condition of the remains, it appears the body has been in the area for quite some time.

CBI agents were called in to help the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office investigate the remains to determine the identification of the person as well as the cause of death.

An autopsy is scheduled with the Saguache County Coroner.

The CBI made sure to include that there is no evidence that connects this case with the Suzanne Morphew investigation at this time.