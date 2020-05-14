CBI creates tipline for missing Chaffee County woman, FBI joins the search

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — A Salida woman who reportedly went on a bike ride on Mother’s Day never returned home.

On May 10, the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office responded to County Road 225 and West Highway 50 on a report of a missing woman. Investigation revealed that Suzanne Morphew, 49, from Maysville had gone for a bike ride in that area and had not returned home. A search began immediately.

Over the past 4 days over 100 search personnel from Chaffee County Search and Rescue, Department of Corrections, and the Chaffee County Combined Tac Team have scoured the area. Numerous Drones have been used for countless hours to assist in the search. 8 different tracking and scent dogs from the Department of Corrections and the Search and Rescue Dogs of Colorado were deployed to aid in the search. Members from Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the South Ark Swiftwater Rescue Teams have searched area watersheds and Reach Air Ambulance flew search missions as well, however, Morphew has yet to be found.

I spoke with a few neighbors who do not know Suzanne personally, but tell me this is a very safe area and most people in town don’t even lock their doors. They say nothing like this has ever happened – that they are aware of. They say there are biking trails in the area. pic.twitter.com/WxXQv8qXoG — Amber Jo Cooper (@AmberJoCooper) May 13, 2020

In conjunction with the search the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into the disappearance of Morphew. Investigators from the 11th Judicial District, Colorado Bureau of Investigations, the Salida Police Department, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigations have joined the effort.

A dedicated tip line has been established by the Colorado Bureau of Investigations. That tip line number is 719-312-7530. Anyone with information into the disappearance of Suzanne Morphew is asked to call the tip line.

The Sheriff has declined to speak with me on camera, and has no new information for the media. He did say they are working on a tip line but did not have the info available yet. He could not confirm any reward being offered. They are not asking for the public’s help searching. — Amber Jo Cooper (@AmberJoCooper) May 13, 2020