CBI and CSP searching for missing siblings out of Michigan

Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Bureau of Investigations sent out an alert about two kids missing and possibly endangered. Troopers said the kids are believed to be in Colorado but are originally from Michigan.

Bently Dunkelberger is 7-years-old with brown hair, blue eyes about 3’8″ and 46 lbs.

Karley Dunkelberger is 9-years-old with blonde hair, brown eyes about 3’10” and 61 lbs.

Troopers said they could be in a 2013 Black Kia Sorento with Michigan plates 4LUZ90.

MISSING/ENDANGERED: Bently & Karley DUNKELBERGER. Bently: w/m 7 years, 3’8” 46 lbs, Bro hair/blue eyes. Karley: w/f 9 years, 3’10” 61 lbs, blonde/bro. VEHICLE: 2013 Black Kia Sorento, Mich plates: 4LUV90. Believed to be in Colorado. pic.twitter.com/9Mb4tF0aCL — CSP Public Affairs (@CSP_News) January 28, 2020

Police said Karley and Bentley Dunkelberger are potentially in the company of their parents, Rebecca and Dennis Dunkelberger. They were last seen in Battle Creek, Michigan but law enforcement has reason to believe the parties may be in Colorado. Rebecca and Dustin have a history of drug use and violent tendencies when together and Rebecca suffers from a cognitive disorder.

Dennis Dunkelberger

Rebecca Dunkelberger

If you see them please call 9-1-1.