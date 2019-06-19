Caveman’s journey: Searching for hope not dope

About six months after the largest homeless camp in Colorado Springs was shut down, one man who was sent packing now has a roof over his head and a place he calls home.

Caveman had been living in Colorado Springs under a tent for quite some time and wasn’t sure where he was to going to camp next.

When we first met caveman he was living on the streets and looking for a new “home” after Colorado Springs Police shut down a popular homeless camp east of downtown.

“I was pretty depressed when they closed the camps, I packed everything up,” Caveman said.

He was planning to camp somewhere else, but he ended up going to the Springs Rescue Mission for three months, where he said he lost his independence.

“You stand in line for dinner, you stand in line to get back in,” Caveman recalled.

At a loss for what to do next, he found a group, called Cocaine Anonymous (CA), that would change his life. Drawing him to hope not dope.

“Something just drew me to it,” said Caveman. “I don’t know something just made me want to go the meetings, I haven’t missed one since.”

From where we saw him last, a sober house, is a huge change of scenery.

In the house he has a roommate and 10 other men live in the home.

“You are sharing a room with someone else trying to better his life, so it doesn’t bother me. I had 150 roommates when I was at the mission now I only have one,” said Caveman.

Those who live here surrounded by signs of motivation, but driven by self-determination.

“These 12 steps are the things that are going to save your life,” said Michael Roman, who lives with Caveman.

Caveman said choosing a clean life will not always be easy.

“Living sober it’s not going to be a bowl of peaches every day, but definitely addiction is not a bowl of peaches every day,” Caveman said.

So he relishes the little victories. Now he’s almost 100 days sober!

“It makes me feel good to have something to represent what I’ve done,” said Caveman.

He also is tapping into an old skill set and works 2-3 times a week in construction.

Caveman’s story is just one of many who are finding success with CA.

“Now I am about 41 days sober,” said Roger U.

Roger got addicted to crystal meth and he too is looking to get back on the right track and taking it one step at a time.

“I am fearing to make amends to those I have offended in my past. a little scary when you write a letter to those you offended,” Roger said. “I am going to focus on and try to put some years behind me rather than days or months.”

Cocaine anonymous doesn’t just help men, there’s women here too.

“I’m a meth addict, recovering,” said Michelle L. “It’s been a struggle.”

Michelle’s addiction started when she lost her mom, but it wasn’t until she lost her daughter to the foster system three years ago, that she became determined to get clean.

“I’m getting trying to get straight so I can get to visit her,” said Michelle.

She is now 120 days sober!

Michelle, Roger and Caveman have all found hope by coming to CA meetings.

“The beautiful thing I found about cocaine anonymous, heroin addict, meth, alcoholic,” said Roman. “It’s all-inclusive you don’t have to identify yourself in any specific way, we are the only one, it doesn’t matter what your addiction is.”

“If it wasn’t for the good people here at CA, I’d still probably be out there doing it,” said Michelle.

“We are all in a group, we are our own minority because we are in this together,” said Roger.

Caveman said getting help has been like finding freedom

“I say free because when you are addicted you are basically a slave to the drug,” said Caveman.

He’s revisting his old woodcarving pastime.

He’s carving out a new future for himself too with his new job. Another sign things are looking up for the man whose life had gotten down.

“I’m never going to give up!” Caveman said. “Even if one person sees my story they might be inspired to at least try it themselves you know?”

He still finds comfort is carving sticks and says it’s like therapy for him when he is not working.

Now their next challenge is changing the way society looks at them

“Give us a chance, not all of us are bad, I was hopelessly addicted to meth. I didn’t do bad things, I just didn’t do anything,” said Roger.