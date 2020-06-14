Cave of the Winds reopens after lockdown

MANITOU SPRINGS— Plan your next adventure at Cave of the Winds!

They have officially reopened after being forced to shutdown due to COVID-19.

Cave of the Winds was discovered in 1880 and the first tour was in 1881. It has been a cornerstone of Colorado tourism since that time.

Most attractions are open but the popular tourist destination is awaiting the Governor’s approval to allow cave tours.

Cave of the Winds is following all CDC procedures, limiting capacity to 50%, sanitizing stations, implementing employee thermal scans with every shift, and more.