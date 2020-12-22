Caught on camera: Pharmacy employee asks for public’s help after hit-and-run

Ring Video: screen capture

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– A hit and run crash was caught on camera in Colorado Springs and now the owner of the car is asking for the community’s help in locating the suspect.

19-year-old Matt Maurer watched the surveillance video back and saw his car parked on the street — smashed by a driver in a truck. In the video, it appears that the truck drops someone off in the street prior to the crash.

Matt says it happened just before 4 a.m. on Friday, December 18, and believes the car is a Blue 2008 Dodge Ram with a camper shell.  

The worse part to Matt is, that it’s a week before Christmas, and he was staying at his sisters house in Colorado Springs to save up for college in Arizona.

He works as a pharmacy assistant at a local Walgreens – and the car cost him $3,000 and now he isn’t able to drive it.

Matt says Colorado Springs Police told him to file a report but they can’t gain any suspect info from the video.

Matt is asking for the person to come forward & provide insurance information.

FOX21 reached out to CSPD for comment and haven’t heard back yet.  

>>To help Matt, click here to donate to the GoFundMe.

