TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers tranquilized and relocated five orphaned bear cubs to artificial dens on Pikes Peak Wednesday.

Flach as officer Sarah Watson darts a Cub hanging from a fence at Wet Mountain Wildlife wildlife Rehabilitation in Wetmore. 5 cubs will be taken up on Pikes Peak today and placed in artificial dens where they will hibernate until Spring, wake up & get a 2nd chance at living wild. pic.twitter.com/lJfJ8op6pw — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) January 27, 2021

The cubs, each weighing upwards of 100 pounds, were taken to two den sites on the mountain, placed inside and left to spend the remainder of the winter.

A bear cub sleeps peacefully in its sled as @COParksWildlife officers turn down its bed inside the den. Actually they were spreading hay. pic.twitter.com/5CGcM7VtFY — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) January 27, 2021

CPW officers used sleds to pull the bear cubs through the forest and placed them in their new shelter.

Officers said moments like these are an opportunity to give cubs a new chance at life.