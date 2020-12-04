Caught on camera: Man drops burning paper into ballot box in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating an incident after video surveillance caught a man placing a burning piece of paper into a ballot box slot downtown.

CSPD says on October 29, 2020, at around 10:45 a.m., they responded to the area of South Cascade Avenue. They say the El Paso County Security obtained surveillance footage that showed a man placing what appeared to be a rolled-up piece of paper, which had been lit on fire, into the slot of a ballot box.







According to the Regional Explosives/Arson Unit, officers discovered that the lit piece of paper had self-extinguished upon being placed in the ballot box. They also verified with the El Paso County Clerk and Recorders Office that no ballots inside the box were damaged in any way.

This is the only incident of its kind that officials are aware of in the City of Colorado Springs.

Detectives have followed up on several leads but have yet been able to identify the man pictured above. CSPD is asking the community to call (719) 444-7000 with any information on either this incident or the suspect.

This remains an active and open investigation.