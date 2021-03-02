CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man cited, banned from Pueblo restaurant after harassing manager over mask requirement

PUEBLO, Colo. — A restaurant is pressing charges against a customer after their manager asked the man to put on his mask. The customer apparently refused and began harassing, yelling, and cursing at the employee.

This incident happened at Do Drop Inn on Pueblo’s southside.

Part of the situation was caught on surveillance camera. See video below:

FOX21 spoke to the manger of the store, Autumn Dowling who said something’s got to give.

Dowling added they just received their 5-star certification on Friday, so they have to require customers to put their masks on when they get up from the table for any reason.

Other employees tried to step in and shortly called the police.

Sgt. Frank Ortega responded to the “disturbance” call and said they get one or two calls like this every day.

The man was charged with harassment and trespassing, meaning he won’t be able to go to the restaurant again.

This story will be updated.