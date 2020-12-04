CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lady deflates Baby Yoda in attempt to steal the decoration from Colorado Springs restaurant

COLORADO SPRINGS — The force was not with this one… a blow up Baby Yoda was destroyed after a woman attempted to steal the Christmas decoration from a Colorado Springs restaurant.

A manager at Bubba’s 33 said around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, a woman pulled up and tried to take the inflatable decoration. When the lady attempted to unhook the inflatable she managed to tear it, which quickly deflated the Baby Yoda.

The whole thing was caught on camera (see video below), which is how the managers at Bubba’s 33 realized what happened to Baby Yoda.

Manager Karmyn Riehl said she looked everywhere for replacements, but it is sold out. She then posted to Facebook asking for help the torn inflatable, even offering a free meal to anyone who could help.

As many restaurants are already hurting, Bubba’s 33 is turning this negative situation into a positive one by starting a fundraiser this weekend, Dec. 5 & 6. The restaurant said that for every to-go order purchased, they will donate $1 to the Ronald McDonald House.

Bubba’s 33 of Colorado is located at 5807 Constitution Ave in Colorado Springs. To place a to-go order call (719) 576-1223 or visit their website here.

Bubba’s plan to have a fundraiser this weekend! For each to-go order placed they will donate $1 to the Ronald McDonald House. @FOX21News pic.twitter.com/lMp3BG3tVu — Lauren Scharf (@LaurenScharfTV) December 4, 2020

FOX21 News is speaking with the managers and will have that update tonight at 9 p.m.