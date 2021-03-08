CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Dog rescue director’s dogs stolen during carjacking

COLORADO SPRINGS — A car-jacking and dog-napping caught on camera, the victim, in this case, is Lauren Fox, the Executive Director of All Breed Rescue and Training in Colorado Springs.



Fox is sharing the surveillance video and speaking out, hoping people can learn from her mistake never to leave your dog in a running car unattended.

COMING UP: The Executive Director of All Breed Rescue & Training shares her mistake hoping to prevent others from falling victim too. Her dogs were stolen during a carjacking, after he car was left running with them inside. Find out what happened on @FOX21News at 10 p.m. pic.twitter.com/rKk1d3RdTc — CMoore News® (Carly Moore) (@CMoore_News) March 9, 2021

A Rhodesian Ridgeback, Ari, and a Tibetin Terrier, Diamond, were stolen Saturday evening.

Fox said she backed in the car to keep the dogs in the shade, left the A/C on, and the car running while she ran inside. A man walking in the alley saw or heard the car was running, walked through the fence, hopped in the car, and took off.

About 20 minutes later, the dogs were dumped with Diamond still in his crate and Ari on the loose. The rescue posted the photos on social media, printed fliers, and had a search team scouring the area.

A good Samaritan saw Diamond in a crate on the side of the road and called Animal Law Enforcement. Because it was after hours, he spent the night there, and Fox picked him up in the morning. Ari was found Saturday morning but could NOT walk. She was taken to the vet with bloody paws and is recovering now.

Fox is warning dog owners to never leave your car running attended.