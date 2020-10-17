CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Colorado Springs shop broken into by thief with distinct walk

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Crafted Colorado Handmade Market in downtown Colorado Springs was burglarized late Thursday night into Friday morning.

Rise Goodwin, a partner with the locally-owned shop said the thief broke in through a back window at 11:22 p.m. Thursday and didn’t leave until 2:52 a.m. early Friday morning.

“They stole the cash register and all the money out of the safe. He was here for almost 3 hours,” Goodwin said.

She said they need to look at sales from earlier in the week but estimate the thief got away with $1,000 to $2,000 plus blank checks from their business account.

“He went through the t-shirts and picked out one he wanted and took it with him too,” Goodwin said.

Luckily she said the security cameras caught the majority of his movement while he was going in and out of the store. She said they believe he is a white man around 5’7 to 6’0 feet tall and he has a very distinct walk.

“It’s more of a strut,” Goodwin explained. “He takes his hands and swings them behind his back kinda strutting.”

She said it’s a walk she’d remember seeing beforehand and would notice it now if she saw someone walking that way.

“I don’t know what’s going on downtown that people want to steal from little small handmade stores,” Goodwin added.

They have since boarded up the back window and said they installed more security cameras in the shop. Goodwin knows they aren’t going to get the money back but they want to find the man who broke in.

“This comes out of our pockets as owners,” Goodwin said. “If you want things, get a job and buy things. If you want cash, get a job, and earn cash. If you want to earn money, I have a million jobs that need to be done. It’s sad that people feel like it’s their right to take from others. They don’t realize they are taking from their neighbors.”

If you have any information on who this man might be you are asked to contact police at (719) 444-7000 and tell police it’s for case #20-35886.