CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Colorado Springs radio station burglarized

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs radio station is looking for the person who broke into their building early Wednesday morning.

Staff at 94.3 KILO say a person threw a rock at one of their windows and went through their station stealing items.

“We got broken into by a not so kind citizen,” DJ Sid Black said.

According to Black, the building has been home to 94.3. for several decades and this is the first time a break-in has happened.

The thief took off with concert tickets, money, a bag of Sour Patch Kids and more. However, the person decided to leave behind Green Day concert tickets.

“They cleaned out a whole box with eight envelopes full of tickets and left an envelope with Green Day tickets,” Black said.

Black said another thing left behind, was four bagels.

“It’s out of the ordinary for an out of the ordinary place,” Black said.

The Colorado Springs Police Department was called to investigate the burglary. If you have any additional information, call police.