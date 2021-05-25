Cattle trailer crashes in southeast Colorado Springs Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — A semi-carrying cattle crashes in southeast Colorado Springs on Highway 24 Tuesday afternoon.

Colorado Springs Police responded to the crash around 6 p.m. near South Circle Drive and Highway 24. It caused both directions of the MLK bypass east of I-25 to close. The semi-crash is blocking all westbound lanes between CO 29 and I-25. Traffic is diverted to Union. Police say to expect delays.

Police on the scene confirm that there are 91 calves inside the trailer and some have died from the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story, stay with FOX21 News for the latest on this story.