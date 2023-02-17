(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — There’s a glisten in the Manitou Springs air. The allure of a colorful, costumed weekend stirs as the City prepares for its Carnivale celebration for the first time in person since the pandemic.

Friday, Feb. 17 kicks off the weekend with the 4th Annual CarniBall Masquerade. The theme is “Manitou Time Machine.”

Those who attend are encouraged to dress up for a night of fun, which will feature Cajun-inspired food, live music from Tribe, plus a full buffet dinner.

Saturday morning, Feb. 18 kicks off at 11 a.m. with the Mumbo Jumbo Gumbo.

The event will feature 20 gumbo chefs displaying their culinary skills, and the parade will follow at 1 p.m.