Colorado Springs cat rescue saves nearly 50 cats from Hurricane Laura evacuations

COLORADO SPRINGS – Volunteers for a cat rescue based in Colorado Springs drove hundreds of miles over the weekend to transport rescue cats from Houston, that needed to evacuate because of Hurricane Laura.

According to the press release, Wild Blue Cats! in Colorado Springs worked urgently alongside, Adopt Me Meow Cat Rescue out of Vidor, Texas to rescue and transfer 40-50 cats and kittens to Colorado.

Wild Blue Cats! will provide medical care and find loving homes for these cats and kittens. Allison Duval, the owner of Wild Blue Cats! said the cats will be vetted then put up for adoption.

If you’re interested in adopting or fostering a cat you can see the kittens and cats they have available here.