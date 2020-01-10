Castle Rock Police need help identifying jewelry theft suspect

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — On Wednesday, officers in Castle Rock responded to a theft around 3:10 p.m. at Kay Jewelers (5050 Factory Shops Blvd).

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, approximately 5’11” tall, with a “bowl” haircut and possibly a scar on his elbow, according to the Castle Rock Police Department.

The suspect may be associated with the pictured grey or silver Hyundai Sedan. The car has significant front end damage on the right side. Police believe the suspect may be associated with Colorado Springs.

The Castle Rock Police Department needs assistance to identify the suspect and car associated with this theft. Police said the suspect stole more than $10,000 worth of jewelry.

Call Metro Police Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 or (720) 913-STOP. You can remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000 to help solve the crime.