Castle Rock police mourn K-9 Officer Ronin

KDVR — The Castle Rock Police Department lost long-time K-9 officer Ronin Saturday after health problems.

Castle Rock police honored Ronin, whose partner was veteran officer Todd Thompson, Saturday after he passed due to “unforeseen health complications,” according to a Facebook post.

Courtesy: Castle Rock Police Department Facebook

Ronan’s first day with Castle Rock Police was Aug. 4, 2014.

“It was our honor as members of the Castle Rock Police Department to have served with Ronin for the past five and a half years. Rest easy friend, we have the watch from here,” the post from Castle Rock Police Department said.

