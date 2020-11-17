Casinos recognized as ‘indoor events’ allowing them to remain open in Cripple Creek amid tighter COVID-19 restrictions

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo– On Monday, Teller County was advised that the local casinos will be considered “indoor events” for the purposes of the dial level status orange-high risk and will not be required to close their doors at 5:00 p.m., as previously indicated.

Casinos in level orange previously would be required to close, although the Teller County Board of Commissioners fought the restriction and the decision was made to allow them to continue operations.

Casinos must limit capacity to 25% or 50 people, as they are now considered ‘indoor events,’ according to Teller County.

Teller County will join El Paso County and Pueblo County in level orange.

The following restrictions are in place for each level of the Safer At Home dial:

>> Click here to access the COVID-19 Dial dashboard.