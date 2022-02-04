Cashew is looking for a fur-ever home!

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — This “goodest boi” named Cashew is patiently awaiting his fur-ever home at the Humane Society of Fremont County.

He is an over 100 pound, six-year- old Mastiff/bully mix with a love for women and some fear of people. Recently, he had a TPLO surgery and is recovering in a foster home.

Cashew has been the longest resident at the shelter and is in desperate need of some T.L.C. for Valentine’s Day.

The shelter told FOX21 News, “We are hoping this fella can get 100 plus Valentine Cards just to tell him…YOU ARE IMPORTANT, YOU MATTER AND YOU ARE LOVED!!”

If you’d like to write Cashew a note, please send it to the following address:

HSFC, CASHEW

110 Rhodes Ave

Canon City, CO 81212

If you are interested in adopting Cashew, please visit their website here.