CASA Volunteers Needed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Kids in the Pikes Peak Region need help and CASA of the Pikes Peak Region is looking for volunteers to be a voice for them in court.

Angela Rose, Executive Director of CASA of the Pikes Peak Region, explains how you can make a difference.

There are three upcoming volunteer information sessions:

“Dudes & Brews” (Male recruitment event)

The Garden in downtown Colorado Springs

October 6, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Volunteer Information Session

CASA Office in downtown Colorado Springs

October 12, 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Virtual Volunteer Information Session

Zoom Meeting

October 25, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

RSVP at casappr.org