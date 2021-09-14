CASA Volunteers Needed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Kids in the Pikes Peak Region need help and CASA of the Pikes Peak Region is looking for volunteers to be a voice for them in court.
Angela Rose, Executive Director of CASA of the Pikes Peak Region, explains how you can make a difference.
There are three upcoming volunteer information sessions:
“Dudes & Brews” (Male recruitment event)
The Garden in downtown Colorado Springs
October 6, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Volunteer Information Session
CASA Office in downtown Colorado Springs
October 12, 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.
Virtual Volunteer Information Session
Zoom Meeting
October 25, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
RSVP at casappr.org