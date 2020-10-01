CASA in need of volunteers as referrals to the program increase during pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Court Appointed Special Advocates for the Pikes Peak Region stated Wednesday that the amount of referrals to their program has been double compared to this time last year.

“We do not have enough volunteers to serve all the children. At any given times there are 900 kids in the Pikes Peak Region who need a CASA volunteer,” Keri Kahn, the Communications Manager for Casa of the Pikes Peak Region said.

Kahn said high-stress situations can leave some children more at risk for abuse and neglect. She said right now they are in need of more volunteers. They are hosting a volunteer information meeting via zoom on Thursday.