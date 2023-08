(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Cimarron Hills Fire Department (CHFD) is responding to a flooded intersection where multiple cars are stuck.

CHFD posted just before 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3, and said crews were responding to the intersection of Galley Road and Cree Drive, eats of Powers Boulevard, due to flooding conditions.

Courtesy: FOX21 photojournalist Dez Rowe

Courtesy: FOX21 photojournalist Dez Rowe

Courtesy: FOX21 photojournalist Dez Rowe

Courtesy: Cimarron Hills Fire Department

Courtesy: Cimarron Hills Fire Department

Courtesy: Cimarron Hills Fire Department

CHFD asked travelers to avoid the area.