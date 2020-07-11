Carjacking suspect leads CSPD on a chase on Academy Blvd.

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Officers were called to a carjacking report Friday evening, which led to a chase on Academy Boulevard.

According to Commander Sean Mandel said the suspect was armed with a shotgun when they stole a black 4-Runner from Citadel Mall.

Citizens called police after seeing someone driving erratically and said it was a black 4-Runner.

A chase began near Ruskin Drive. Then went northbound on Academy Blvd., jumped median to then go southbound on Academy Blvd.

Officers tried to stop using tactical car intervention. Two Colorado Springs Officers suffered minor injuries.

The suspect didn’t sustain injuries. Police confirmed the driver of the 4-Runner was connected to the report of the carjacking at the Citadel Mall earlier.

CSPD says there hasn’t been charges made as the investigation is ongoing. Police have not released the suspects identity.

Academy Blvd. is blocked off from East Pikes Peak Ave. down to East Fountain Blvd. Police are asking people to avoid the area.