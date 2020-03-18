Care & Share plans to ramp up food distribution due to COVID-19

COLORADO SPRINGS — Care and Share Food Bank expects to ramp up distribution in the wake of coronavirus.

Lynne Telford, Care and Share’s Chief Executive Officer said many of their volunteers are considered to be high-risk for contracting the virus and have chosen not to come in and volunteer. So they are in desperate need of volunteers.

Just talked to a food bank volunteer, that even though he’s in the vulnerable population, he knows others still need help. More on how @CareandShareFB is ramping up during these difficult times on @FOX21News tonight. #DoingMyPartCO #COVID19colorado pic.twitter.com/dlKKFy0JHD — CMoore News® (Carly Moore) (@CMoore_News) March 18, 2020

“As COVID-19 forces many families to go without meals, paychecks, and resources, the number of people needing food assistance from Care and Share is likely to grow,” said Lynne Telford. “Our biggest challenge is that we must maintain our food supply to match growing demands. We are asking the community to rally behind us in the form of volunteering and financial support to allow us to be nimble and flexible in our response.”

Care and Share said they need two things at this time from the wider community, volunteer support and financial donations. More information on both can be found at http://careandshare.org/COVID19.