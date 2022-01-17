Care & Share Food Bank honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s legacy

COLORADO SPRINGS – Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado is hosting 100 volunteers throughout the day at Colorado Springs and Pueblo Distribution Centers to honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy.

Individuals, families, and volunteer groups will help sort and pack thousands of pounds of food that will be distributed to its partner food pantries and meal sites across Southern Colorado. Community members are joined by thousands of volunteers across the country on this national day of service.

“We’re answering Dr. King’s call to serve, and the volunteers who are at the food bank today are making a difference in the lives of neighbors across Southern Colorado,” said Lynne Telford, CEO of Care and Share Food Bank. “Volunteer service is a powerful tool, and when neighbors work together, we can build stronger communities. We certainly wouldn’t be able to do our work without our volunteers who take action year-round.”