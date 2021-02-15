Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado opens two new food pantries

COLORADO SPRINGS — Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado is opening two new food pantries this week called “Sunny Side Market | Food For All.”

The food pantries will be located in Pueblo, at 1230 E. 8th St., Pueblo, CO 81001, and Fountain, at 501 E. Iowa Ave., Fountain, CO 80817. Neighbors who are in need of food assistance will be able to shop at each market – all of the food free of charge.

Sunny Side Market in Fountain will be open for shopping starting tomorrow, Tuesday, February 16th from 3 p.m. -7 p.m. Sunny Side Market in Pueblo will open to the public on Thursday, February 18th from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. Each location will be open multiple days a week. Current days and hours of operation are listed at sunnysidemarket.org.

People interested in shopping at Sunny Side Market have the option to enroll ahead of time at sunnysidemarket.org. Neighbors only have to sign up once. On their very first visit, a volunteer or team member will issue a personal key card with a unique barcode on it that will allow for quick, self-guided check-ins during future visits.

In light of COVID-19, a limited number of neighbors will be allowed inside the market at once. Masks must warn at all times; volunteers will consistently sanitize shopping carts and equipment, and hand sanitizer will be available for shoppers and volunteers.

“We have been dreaming about the possibility of launching a network of Care and Share owned-and-operated food pantries, and we’re thrilled to see it come to fruition,” said Lynne Telford, Care and Share Food Bank CEO. “The main and most effective way we’re able to distribute nearly 22 million pounds of food to our neighbors in need each year is by working with our 282 partner agencies across southern Colorado. But there are some areas where more support is needed to ensure consistent access to food. We’re eager to continue to serve our communities and to get more food to our neighbors in need.”