Car theft suspects in Colorado Springs stopped in their tracks

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Officers, including one hard-working k-9, stopped a group of car theft suspects on Tuesday morning.

Officers on scene told FOX21 News a call initially came in on Monday, when a car was stolen in the Stetson Hills area. Officers said initally they were searching for two suspects in that case.



They say they were able to track down the stolen car, but that it had been abandoned.

Then another call came in: a truck had been stolen in another part of the city.

Officers found the truck, driving around Monday morning, with four people inside. They say they followed the vehicle, from a distance, and eventually found it crashed into a yard near the intersection of Kingsley Drive and San Miguel.

One suspect was arrested at the scene, the other three took off.

A police K-9 officer tracked them down and police were able to detain all four people.

Nearby Twain Elementary and Mitchell High School were both briefly placed on “lockout” status, while police were in the area.