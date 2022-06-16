FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A car crash in Fountain Thursday night sent three people to the hospital, one with serious burns after the car caught fire.

Just before 7:40 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, Fountain Police and Fire responded to the area of Squirrel Creek Road and Shumway Road in Fountain on a traffic crash. When emergency responders arrived, they found a single vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

Initial investigation revealed that the vehicle was traveling westbound on Squirrel Creek Road when it drove off the roadway, causing it to flip several times and eject all three occupants. Two of the occupants were transported to a local hospital and the third was transported via Flight for Life to a hospital in Denver to treat serious burns.

Fountain Police Department (FPD) said there were no other vehicles involved, and preliminary information indicates speed was a factor. It is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash. FPD said the intersection of Squirrel Creek Road and Shumway Road is currently closed and will remain closed for approximately an hour.