WALSENBURG, Colo.,– Crews are responding to a car fire on I-25 near milepost 57 just north of Walsenburg.

Northbound and southbound lanes are currently closed at this location.

I-25 is currently closed at milepost 57 southbound due to a car fire. Watch for emergency vehicles on scene. — CSP Pueblo (@CSP_Pueblo) December 20, 2020

Watch for emergency vehicles on scene.