Car crash victim dies after returning home from hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS– The Colorado Springs Police Department says a man has died from the injuries received in a car crash after returning home from the hospital the next day.

Police say the crash happened around 10:00 a.m. at the intersection of Goddard Street and North Academy on July 6.

On July 7, officers were called to the home in the 5900 block of Nora Point. The man’s wife told police that he was in the hospital due to injuries from the crash and they had just returned when he became unresponsive.

On August 18, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office identified the male as 85-year-old Ronald Yost and declared his death as a result of the traffic crash.

Officers determined a Subaru was driving southbound on Academy Boulevard and attempted to make a left turn at Goddard Street, while a Ford sedan was traveling northbound on Academy Boulevard in the right through lane when the two vehicles collided in the intersection.

The driver of the Subaru, 66-year-old Robert Ryan was charged with Vehicles Turning Left. Police say neither excessive speed nor impairment were considered factors in this crash.

Yost’s death marks the 24th traffic crash fatality in Colorado Springs in 2020. At this time in 2019, there were 28 traffic fatalities in Colorado Springs.